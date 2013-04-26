* Other groups hurt by automatic cuts seek relief too
* Visibility of delayed flights, lobbying make a difference
By David Lawder and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 26 Congress got rid of a
headache on Friday when it rescued the flying public from flight
delays caused by its budget cutting. But in the view of many
U.S. lawmakers, the pain is just about to begin.
Members of Congress and groups representing people hit by
across-the-board budget cuts, ranging from cancer patients to
welfare recipients, say the quick action on air traffic control
staffing underscored the importance of being visible to millions
of Americans.
"What are we going to do, every time there's a fire we're
going to put it out by moving some funds around? That's a shell
game," said Representative Gerald Connolly, a Democrat from
northern Virginia.
"I'm going to predict that there's going to be more weeping
and gnashing of teeth, as sequestration sets in and we're going
to continue to approach this on a piecemeal basis," he said.
Next in line for individual funding relief will be advocates
for national parks, low-income housing, AIDS funding, meals on
wheels and Community Development Block Grants, Connolly said,
adding that budget cuts for these and other safety-net services
will be felt severely by local communities.
Representatives for some of these other programs said it was
the television images of lines in airports and the interviews
with angry passengers that led to action, combined with the
lobbying power of the travel industry.
"It means we worry about who's going to scream the loudest
now," said Chris Hansen, president of the American Cancer
Society Cancer Action Network, which has been lobbying against
cuts in federal funding of medical research.
A heavy dose of lobbying from the airline and travel
industry preceded the legislation enacted Friday, which
permitted the Federal Aviation Administration to move money to
avoid the furloughs of air traffic controllers that were causing
the delays.
Sequestration - the $109 billion in automatic
across-the-board budget cuts enacted by Congress and signed by
President Barack Obama - formally took effect in March and
barring Congressional action to replace it may continue for a
decade.
Some programs won relief from Congress in March, notably the
meat and poultry industry, which fought successfully to prevent
furloughs of U.S. Department of Agriculture meat inspectors.
But because the furloughs in other programs, such as the
FAA, were not immediately implemented, the impact was slow to
build.
TRAVEL LOBBY
The travel industry began to accelerate its lobbying effort
after it learned early last week from the FAA that as many as
6,700 flights per day could be delayed, potentially reducing
capacity at major airports by 30 to 40 percent.
Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, or A4A,
the main airlines industry group, worked the phones throughout
the week, said Jean Medina, senior vice president for
communications at A4A.
"He certainly was in very close contact with a lot of people
to make sure they understood what needed to happen," she said.
Its first course of action was to ask the administration for
a 30-day delay.
When that was denied, the industry group began focusing on a
legislative fix that would clear both houses with bipartisan
support and be signed into law by Obama.
US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker, who would
head the world's largest airline if his carrier's merger with
AMR Corp's American Airlines is approved, said he
spent the past week making calls to government officials in his
airline's hub markets to express concern about the furloughs.
"What I know is we're doing great disservice to the flying
public and to the citizens of the United States and we need for
this to get resolved," Parker told Reuters from Arizona earlier
this week.
The non-profit U.S. Travel Association said it mounted its
own "sequester offensive" in response to the furloughs and began
a consumer texting campaign that connected travelers who had
been delayed at airports to members of Congress.
The association also asked industry workers to contact their
representatives in Congress to explain that the travel delays
put their jobs at risk.
"We were in frequent contact with Congress urging them to
solve this problem as soon as possible," Erik Hansen, director
of domestic policy at the U.S. Travel Association, said on
Friday. "We were able to generate hundreds of calls and emails
to Congress and we're hoping that helped to move the ball
forward," Hansen said.
VISIBILITY
Airlines for America reported about $6.3 million in lobbying
expenses in 2012 according to the Center for Responsive
Politics; the U.S. Travel Association spent about $1.7 million;
US Airways and Delta about $2.8 million each.
While other interest groups have a lobbying presence in the
national capital, they are hard pressed to match the visibility
of air travel.
Compared to "longer lines at airports," said Cynthia
Pellegrini, a vice president at the March of Dimes, which raises
funds to improve the health of mothers and babies, "you can't
see that a child's belly is emptier because her family couldn't
get food assistance."
"We are not as well-heeled as the travel industry," said
Deborah Weinstein, executive director of the Coalition on Human
Needs, an alliance of social welfare organizations. "But I think
as more people learn of this appalling choice," that Congress
made on Friday, "they will get as mad as I am."
Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, home to a
major Delta Air Lines hub in Minneapolis, was among the
members backing an FAA budget fix on Thursday when the Senate
passed it.
She called it a "practical, pragmatic answer to an immediate
problem," but acknowledged that it does nothing to get Congress
closer to fixing the problems caused by sequestration. More
effects of the cuts, demonstrated dramatically to the public,
could do that, she added.
She may not have long to wait. Organizations that have been
more quietly protesting the budget cuts were rethinking their
strategy on Friday in the wake of Congress' action.
"It is inexplicable why proven and effective Meals on Wheels
programs get overlooked from exemption from the sequester when
both the business and social case exists," said Ellie Hollander,
President and CEO of Meals on Wheels Association of America.
"I guess that's because we need to be a different kind of
squeaky wheel."