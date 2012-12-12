WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner does not view as acceptable President Barack Obama's
reduced demand for new tax revenues in talks to resolve the
year-end "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending
cuts, a spokesman for Boehner said on Tuesday.
A Republican House of Representatives leadership aide said
Boehner's counteroffer to Obama did not substantially change the
Republican position offering $800 billion in new tax revenues
over 10 years. Obama had initially called for $1.6 trillion in
new revenues, but reduced that by $200 billion in his latest
counteroffer on Tuesday, according to congressional aides.