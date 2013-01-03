* U.S. expects to raise $12.2 bln via retirement change
* Some see as gimmick that may not lead to extra revenue
* Change benefits wealthier who fear rising tax rates
* McConnell spokesman says estimate easy to defend
By Lauren Young and Nanette Byrnes
NEW YORK, Jan 3 One modest way that U.S.
lawmakers were able to offset the impact of delaying spending
cuts in the deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" was through a
retirement plan provision that is supposed to raise $12.2
billion over 10 years.
The only problem is that some retirement and fiscal policy
experts doubt whether enough people will take advantage of the
provision, which allows workers to move their money from one
kind of plan to another, for the government to be able to raise
that much money.
And if it does, they argue it will only be robbing from
future taxation revenue - which might even reduce the
government's tax take over the long run.
"It's worse than fake," said Robert Greenstein, the founder
and president of the left-leaning Washington think tank, the
Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, in a blog post. "Every
dollar of that $12 billion is revenue that the federal Treasury
would have collected in subsequent decades. And, the resulting
revenue loss in later decades will be substantially greater than
$12 billion - probably several times that amount."
Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement
Research at Boston College amplified that sentiment, saying, "It
was simply a last-minute ploy to close a funding gap."
The change concerns the conversion of more traditional
401(k) retirement plans into the so-called Roth 401(k) plans,
which were named after William Roth, a Republican senator, who
was a relentless campaigner for lower taxes. He died in 2003.
Unlike mainstream 401(k) contributions, which are tax
deferred until money is withdrawn, Roth contributions are taxed
up front.
The estimate of an additional $12.2 billion in revenue
hinges on the idea that there would be enough people willing
to convert and pay taxes on the money they were moving over
immediately (as well as on future contributions), rather than
paying taxes on income from a traditional plan in retirement.
Among the people who would be tempted to convert are those
who expect their tax rate to be higher in retirement, perhaps
because of their income and asset mix or if they think tax rates
are going to rise.
But some experts say they don't think enough people will
benefit for the conversions to be numerous enough to raise that
kind of money.
"I don't think it will raise those revenues in the long run,
because I don't think it's going to deliver the benefit for
individuals that people think it will deliver," said Jeffrey
Levine, a certified public accountant and retirement specialist
with Ed Slott and Company in Rockville Center, New York.
BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
Suggestions that the provision would not deliver the
estimated revenue were challenged by Don Stewart, spokesman for
the Senate Minority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell. The deal
to avert the fiscal cliff deal was hashed out between McConnell
and Vice President Joe Biden.
Stewart said in an email response to questions that he's
"not sure what's a gimmick about people paying taxes now on
money rolled over at today's rates vs. 20 or 30 years from now
at whatever rates might be at that time...
" There was bipartisan agreement on this provision to give
people more flexibility in their retirement planning," he said
noting that the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation was
the one that came up with the $12.2 billion estimate.
The JCT estimates that revenue from the change will slowly
build from $293 million in 2013 to $1.72 billion in 2022. The
JCT did not respond to inquiries.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the allegation that the measure was a gimmick.
Certainly, it would only take a small portion of the people
with $3 trillion in traditional 401(k) plans to switch money
into a Roth 401(k) for the estimate to be reached. Judy Miller,
director of retirement policy for the American Society of
Pension Professionals & Actuaries, said that assuming an average
tax rate of 25 percent only $48 billion would need to move -
something she sees as very achievable.
Before this deal, workers could roll their traditional
401(k) plan money into a Roth 401(k) only if they changed jobs,
retired, or reached age 59-1/2. The legislation to avert the
fiscal cliff, the American Taxpayer Relief Act of
2012, permanently lifts those restrictions.
However, many employers don't offer Roth 401(k) plans and
when they do many employees don't use them.
Of the roughly 7,000 retirement plans surveyed by
Plansponsor Magazine, 48 percent offered Roth retirement plans
in 2012, up from 38.2 percent in 2011. Participation in these
plans remains extremely low, though. Another survey by the Plan
Sponsor Council of America reports that 17.4 percent of
participants made Roth contributions when they had the option.
"I expect more companies to offer the provision, but I don't
expect many people to take advantage of it," says Robyn Credico,
defined contribution practice leader at Towers Watson, an
employee benefits consulting firm.
PSYCHOLOGICAL PAIN
One reason for the low participation in Roth plans is the
psychological pain of paying taxes earlier than is necessary. It
doesn't usually make sense to do a conversion while someone is
in their high-earning years.
"Roths are confusing, workers don't understand the
consequences of them and if you are 25 and you are trying to
guess tax rates 40 years from now, it's hard," Credico says.
Even if Roth conversions spike and more money flows to the
U.S. Treasury, it does so at the expense of taxes expected down
the road, when these people would be withdrawing from
tax-deferred accounts in retirement. And because the only people
likely to transfer to Roths are those who perceive it would save
them money, it is even possible the change could become a
long-term revenue loser.
The two groups that such a move could most clearly benefit
would be wealthy taxpayers and younger taxpayers with a long
time horizon to earn back in the Roth account, with its tax-free
income for retirees, the taxes that conversion
would initially incur, said Paul Gevertzman, a partner at
accounting firm Anchin, Block & Anchin.
In the past, Gevertzman said, his clients who were in either
or both of those groups and had the option to convert to a Roth
account, rarely did so.
Investors with a large 401(k) account need a lot of cash to
pay the tax bill for a Roth conversion, said John Sweeney,
executive vice president at Fidelity Investments. In
addition, the income from a conversion can kick you into a
higher tax bracket that adds to your overall tax bill.
"You'll probably see people making conversions in
increments, not one fell swoop," Sweeney added.
Although it is a short-term fix, this is not the first time
Congress has used retirement account rule changes to help close
a financial hole.
In 2006, Congress paid for an extension of low capital gains
and dividend taxes in part by removing income limits that had
precluded higher earners from converting assets in
traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) to Roth IRAs;
the hope was that it would spur conversions that would result in
higher taxes.
An analysis from the congressional Joint Committee on
Taxation at the time found that the benefits would be
front-loaded, with the change raising $5 billion in its first
four years, and then losing $9 billion over the following six
years.