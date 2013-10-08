WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the
federal debt ceiling and the effect of the government shutdown
on market monitoring, Treasury Department spokesman Anthony
Coley said in a statement.
The council, which is led by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, is
a group of regulators charged with overseeing U.S. financial
system stability. The Treasury Department expects to exhaust its
borrowing authority by Oct. 17, but the U.S. Congress so far has
not raised the debt limit.
The group also discussed the effect of the week-old federal
shutdown on market monitoring by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most
other financial regulators have not been affected by the
shutdown.