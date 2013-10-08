By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. financial regulators
discussed the federal debt ceiling and the effect of the
government shutdown on market monitoring during a phone
conversation on Tuesday, a Treasury Department spokesman said.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council might meet again
as Oct. 17 approaches. That is the date on which Treasury
expects to exhaust its borrowing authority, spokesman Anthony
Coley said in a statement.
The council, a group of regulators led by Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew, is charged with overseeing financial system stability.
The U.S. Congress has so far failed to strike a deal to
raise the government's borrowing cap. Treasury officials have
said hitting that limit and defaulting on government obligations
could cause lasting damage to the United States' international
reputation.
The group also discussed the effect of the week-old federal
government shutdown on market monitoring by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC).
Most financial regulators are not funded by Congress and so
have not been affected by the shutdown that began on Oct. 1. The
CFTC and SEC do get funding from congressional appropriations.
The SEC had enough funds on hand to stay open for a few
weeks, the agency said last week.
But the CFTC had to send most of its employees home. That
means hundreds of trillions of dollars in derivatives are
changing hands on Wall Street without government supervision, a
CFTC commissioner said on Tuesday.
"The cops aren't on the beat looking at the derivatives
markets in the United States," Commissioner Bart Chilton said in
a television interview.