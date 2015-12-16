WASHINGTON Dec 16 The massive spending deal
reached by the U.S. Congress removes restrictions on launching
U.S. rockets with Russian engines that lawmakers passed only
last month, and the plan prompted a heated debate on Wednesday
in the U.S. Senate.
The United States banned the engines after Russia annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region last year. But a provision in the
spending measure leaves competition for contracts to launch
satellites open to companies regardless of where their engines
come from.
Republican Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed
Services Committee, called the provision a "triumph of pork
barrel parochialism" in a strongly worded speech saying the
United States should take a tough line against the government of
Russian President Vladimir Putin over its aggression in Ukraine.
"Our nation should not rely on Russia to access space, but
because it is simply immoral to help subsidize Russia's
intervention in Ukraine and line the pockets of Putin's gang of
thugs who profit from the sale of Russian rocket engines,"
McCain said.
Defenders of the provision said it was temporary and
essential to allow competition for the launch contract. United
Launch Alliance, a Lockheed and Boeing venture,
which used the Russian engines, would compete for launch
contracts with SpaceX, a private company founded by the
billionaire Elon Musk.
The provision was championed by Republican Senator Richard
Shelby of Alabama. ULA builds rockets in Alabama.
