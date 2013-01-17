BRIEF-Former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte appointed to BAE Systems board
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Jan 17 U.S. House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said his party is considering pressing for only a short-term extension of U.S. borrowing authority
Ryan, speaking to reporters at a Republican retreat for House members, said that he believes the Obama administration has and should use authority to prioritize its payments to avoid a debt default in the event of any delays in raising the debt limit.
"We think that the worst thing for the economy is for this Congress and this administration to do nothing to get our debt and deficits under control," Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said.
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country's heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.