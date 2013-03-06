* Republican budget to take advantage of tax hikes, lower
war spending
* Ryan sees "modest changes" to achieve balance in 10 years
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 6 House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he will unveil a "no
surprises" Republican budget next week that reaches balance in
10 years with only modestly deeper spending cuts than those he
proposed a year ago.
The conservative budget blueprint will retain tax increases
on the wealthy that were approved in the Jan. 1 deal to resolve
the "fiscal cliff," said House Budget Committee aides.
The plan also will make adjustments for an expected decline
in war spending, a move that could shave up to $600 billion from
expenditures over the next decade.
"So I wouldn't expect big surprises from us next week," Ryan
told reporters. "We're making some additional modest changes to
get to balance."
Ryan's "Path to Prosperity" budget last year did not achieve
balance until around 2040, but that did not include any tax
hikes. In fact, it aimed to cut the top tax rate to 25 percent,
while eliminating a number of prominent tax credits and
deductions.
At the same time, that budget made deep cuts to the Medicare
and Medicaid health care programs, and other domestic benefit
programs and education funding. The document's prominence as a
Republican policy tool, however, helped propel Ryan to be chosen
by Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney as his vice
presidential running mate.
After four straight years of deficits over $1 trillion, the
Congressional Budget Office projects that the fiscal 2013 gap
will fall to $845 billion. As the economy improves, deficits
will to around $430 billion by 2015, CBO said, but they are
projected to rise after that, nearing $1 trillion again by 2023
as the massive "baby boom" generation ages and draws more
retirement and health benefits.
MEDICARE CHANGES
Both Ryan and his committee aides declined to discuss
specific budget policy items in the forthcoming budget plan, but
it will again include changes aimed at shoring up the popular
but increasingly expensive Medicare program for the seniors.
These changes are expected to be similar to Ryan's budget
plan from last year, which proposed turning Medicare into a
voucher-like program that offered seniors subsidies private
health insurance or coverage through the traditional Medicare
fee-for-service-plan.
One committee aide last week said the subsidies, known as
"premium support" last year, would be rebranded as "competitive
bidding" in this year's budget.
Other congressional sources said that Ryan has decided to
back off a proposal he recently floated that would have imposed
the Medicare changes on Americans 56 and younger. He had pledged
during his vice presidential campaign last year that he would
not touch benefits for those 55 or older in a bid to allay the
fears of senior citizens who depend on Medicare benefits.
The age tweak would have entailed significant political
cost, as Democrats were poised to pounce on a broken campaign
promise, and it would not really help balance the budget in 10
years because the today's 56-year-olds would only just be
starting to enter the Medicare system when they turn 65.
A Budget Committee aide on Wednesday declined to discuss
specific changes related to Medicare, but said they were
designed to "make sure that we can protect and save this
critical program."
Ryan's budget is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, with
approval by the House Budget Committee on Wednesday.
U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray is
expected to unveil a rival Democratic budget next week as well.
Her plan is widely expected to shield Medicare and other social
safety net programs and make investments in education and
research while raising significant new tax revenues from
eliminating tax deductions, credits and other loopholes.