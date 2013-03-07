* Budget to take advantage of tax hikes, lower war spending
* Ryan sees "modest changes" to achieve balance in 10 years
* Will be difficult to reconcile with Democratic proposal
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 6 House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he would unveil a
"no-surprises" Republican budget next week that reaches balance
in 10 years with only modestly deeper spending cuts than those
he proposed a year ago.
The conservative budget blueprint will retain $620 billion
in tax increases on the wealthiest taxpayers that were approved
in the Jan. 1 deal to resolve the "fiscal cliff," Budget
Committee aides said. But in keeping with a critical Republican
demand, it will not include any further revenue increases.
The budget will also assume that about $1.2 trillion in
10-year deficit reductions from automatic spending cuts "is the
law of the land," Ryan said. The first installment of $85
billion in the "sequestration" cuts through Sept. 30 was
triggered last week.
While those automatic cuts may be replaced or redistributed,
the savings are here to stay and will be incorporated in the
Republican "baseline" assumptions, he added.
Ryan's budget is expected to be unveiled in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday, with
approval by the House Budget Committee on Wednesday.
His blueprint and a rival budget that Democrat Patty Murray
plans to introduce in the Democratic-led Senate next week will
open the next front in Washington's fiscal battle over how to
halt growth of the $16.7 trillion federal debt.
It will likely be difficult to reconcile the two versions,
with the Republican budget relying solely on spending cuts and
the Democrats proposing tax increases and some spending cuts.
The House moved on Wednesday to avert a government shutdown
fight by passing a measure to keep the agencies funded through
Sept. 30.
Ryan's plan will make adjustments for an expected decline in
war spending, a move that could reduce assumed expenditures by
up to $600 billion over the next decade. Other revisions are
being made to assume less disaster spending, the aides said.
"So I wouldn't expect big surprises from us next week," Ryan
told reporters. "We're making some additional modest changes to
get to balance."
The revised assumptions will differ from those used in
recent projections by the Congressional Budget Office. Ryan said
they meant his budget would need less than the $4 trillion in
additional 10-year savings the CBO said were needed to achieve
balance by 2023. He declined to specify the amount of cuts
planned in his budget.
Ryan's budget proposal last year did not achieve balance
until around 2040, but did not include any tax hikes.
That budget also proposed deep cuts to the Medicare and
Medicaid healthcare programs, and other domestic benefit
programs and education funding. Its prominence as a Republican
policy tool helped propel Ryan to a spot as Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney's vice presidential running
mate.
After four straight years of deficits over $1 trillion, the
CBO, Congress' non-partisan fiscal referee, projects that the
fiscal 2013 gap will fall to $845 billion. As the economy
improves, deficits will fall to about $430 billion by 2015, the
CBO said, but are projected to rise after that, nearing $1
trillion again by 2023 as the massive "baby-boom" generation
ages and draws more retirement and health benefits.
MEDICARE CHANGES
Both Ryan and his committee aides declined to discuss
specific budget policy items in the forthcoming budget plan, but
it will again include changes aimed at shoring up the popular
but increasingly expensive Medicare program for seniors.
Those changes are expected to be similar to Ryan's budget
plan from last year, which proposed turning Medicare into a
voucher-like program that offered seniors subsidies private
health insurance or coverage through the traditional Medicare
fee-for-service-plan.
The subsidies, derided in 2011 as "vouchers," were rebranded
as "premium support" last year. A Budget Committee aide said
last week that this year's version would be referred to as
"competitive bidding."
Other congressional sources said Ryan decided to back off a
proposal he recently floated that would have imposed the
Medicare changes on Americans 56 and younger. He pledged during
his vice presidential campaign last year that he would not touch
benefits for those 55 or older in a bid to allay the fears of
senior citizens who depend on Medicare benefits.
The age tweak would have entailed significant political
cost, as Democrats were poised to pounce on a broken campaign
promise, and it would not really help balance the budget in 10
years because today's 56-year-olds would only just be starting
to enter the Medicare system when they turn 65.
A Budget Committee aide declined on Wednesday to discuss
specific changes related to Medicare, but said they were
designed to "make sure that we can protect and save this
critical program."