* Ryan budget starts new push for deficit reduction
* Democrats to showcase different approach to fiscal woes
* Competing budget plans come as Obama seeks bipartisanship
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 12 Republicans kicked off
their latest deficit-reduction gambit on Tuesday with a 10-year
balanced budget plan that could either be shelved within weeks
or help kick-start negotiations with President Barack Obama
toward a major deficit-reduction deal.
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan's $4.6 trillion
deficit-reduction plan - his latest version of the "Path to
Prosperity" plan that has been rejected by Democrats previously
- likely will be approved this month by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Whatever its long-term fate, the blueprint would give
Republicans bragging rights that they have crafted a balanced
budget plan, even if it is based on pie-in-the-sky assumptions,
such as the repeal of Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul.
With its cuts to social programs including Medicaid, which
provides healthcare for the poor and some people with
disabilities, the measure will stand in stark contrast to a
competing 2014 budget outline that Senate Democrats will unveil
this week. That measure will rely partially on tax increases to
get control of a massive government debt.
Democrats will argue that the austerity of the Ryan budget
will undercut U.S. economic growth and that their alternative
will more effectively create jobs in the near-term.
Despite their severe differences, budget optimists hope that
the two plans will be the opening salvos in a serious
deficit-reduction effort this year.
Ryan, a Wisconsin congressman who was the Republican vice
presidential nominee in 2012, relies again on major cutbacks to
Medicaid by giving states more flexibility to run the program.
A total of $756 billion in savings would be achieved over 10
years on Medicaid, according to a summary of the House
Republican budget outline.
Medicare, the federally-backed healthcare program for the
elderly and disabled, would see savings of $129 billion over a
decade. Eventually, the program would be converted into a
voucher-like plan with senior citizens receiving subsidies to
purchase private insurance or traditional Medicare.
Those Americans now aged 55 or older would maintain their
current benefits, however.
Democrats have complained that Ryan's approach would cost
senior citizens thousands of dollars a year in added healthcare
costs while letting the rich keep tax breaks that cost the
Treasury Department tens of billions of dollars.
Ironically, Ryan's drive to balance the budget in 10 years
is aided by new tax revenues on the rich that Democrats won at
the beginning of this year - the very ones that Republicans
fought unsuccessfully to stop.
The Republican budget also would cut into other social
services, such as nutrition programs for the poor.
But in lofty language introducing his fiscal plan, the House
Republican budget claims that it "ends cronyism, eliminates
waste, fraud, and abuse and returns the federal government to
its proper sphere of activity."
REACHING FOR A BUDGET DEAL
Over the past four years, U.S. budget deficits have
surpassed $1 trillion annually, contributing to a rapidly
escalating national debt that now stands at nearly $16.7
trillion.
While it is certain to be a lightning rod for controversy,
Ryan's budget proposal comes as Republicans and Democrats have
been mulling the possibility of finding a long-term budget
compromise following more than two years of bitter disputes.
Over the past week, Obama has met privately with Republican
lawmakers to feel out their willingness to cut a deal. This
week, the Democratic president is holding four separate meetings
with members of Congress to explore possibilities.
Even so, some Republican lawmakers in recent days have noted
"an impasse" over tax policy, as Democrats continue to insist on
additional tax increases on the wealthy and some corporations.
And Ryan's budget does not shy away from new taunts at Obama
as it proposes repealing the president's landmark healthcare law
that is gradually being implemented after several failed
attempts by Republicans to kill it and a U.S. Supreme Court
ruling that rejected key challenges to the law.
Repealing "Obamacare," according to the House Republican
plan, would save $1.8 trillion.
And so efforts toward a "grand deal" on the budget could
falter once again if the two political parties cannot get beyond
their partisan sniping.
The House Republican plan envisions U.S. budget deficits
falling sharply to $528 billion next year, $125 billion in 2015
and $69 billion in 2016.
While the nation's finances would be strengthened through
$4.6 trillion in lower deficits over 10 years, not all of the
savings would come through spending cuts.
The Republican budget foresees $700 billion less in interest
payments over the next decade, compared to current policy,
because of the slowdown in government borrowing.
Debt held by the public would fall from 77.2 percent of GDP
next year to 54.8 percent by the end of the 10-year budget
window, according to the House Budget Committee.
Besides tackling spending, the Ryan budget calls for
reforming the nation's outdated tax code and creating just two
income tax brackets of 10 and 25 percent.
With Obama and lawmakers trying to reach a budget deal by
late July or early August, there is widespread skepticism that a
comprehensive rewrite of tax laws can be accomplished in such
little time.