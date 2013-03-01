NEW YORK, March 1 Rating agency Standard &
Poor's on Friday said that wide-ranging cuts to the U.S. budget
would likely have only limited effects, with the so-called
sequester soon replaced by a more comprehensive package of cuts
and revenue increases.
A deal to avert the cuts proved elusive in talks at the
White House on Friday, meaning that government agencies will now
begin to hack a total of $85 billion from their budgets between
Saturday and Oct. 1.
"We believe the sequester will be temporary, replaced in the
second quarter by a long-term package of spending cuts and
revenue increases," S&P said in a statement. "If this proves
true, we think the sequester would still have only a mild
downside effect on GDP growth this year."