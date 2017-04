Reporters gather around U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (C, holding a cup) as he arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate is expected to vote later on Wednesday on legislation to increase the nation's borrowing limit and fund government agencies, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said.

The aide said the vote could come either late afternoon or early evening.

Once the Senate passes the measure, a vote by the House of Representatives could quickly follow on Wednesday. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)