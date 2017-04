WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced a bipartisan deal on Wednesday to raise the U.S. debt limit and end the government shutdown.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who had earlier opposed any compromise unless it defunded Obamacare, said he does not intend to delay consideration of the measure, which is expected to be approved later in the day by the Republican-led House of Representatives.