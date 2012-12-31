WASHINGTON Dec 31 Skeptical U.S. Senate Democrats requested a meeting on Monday with Vice President Joe Biden about the tentative deal on the "fiscal cliff" that he is forging with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a Democratic Senate aide said.

With the deal apparently short of needed support, Democrats are hopeful that Biden will meet with them, but have not yet received a commitment, the aide said. Some Democrats complain that Biden went too far to find common ground with McConnell. Congress and the White House face a midnight deadline (0500 GMT Tuesday) to avert the fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts.