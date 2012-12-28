BRIEF-JMP Group announces amendment to credit facility with BNP Paribas
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
WASHINGTON Dec 28 U.S. Senate leaders are aiming to craft "fiscal cliff" legislation by Sunday, the top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said on Friday, after a discussion with President Barack Obama on how to avert the looming tax hikes and spending cuts.
McConnell characterized the meeting with Obama and other congressional leaders as "good" and said: "We are engaged in discussions, the majority leader, and myself and the White House, in the hopes that we can come forward as early as Sunday and have a recommendation that I can make to my conference."
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)