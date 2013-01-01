WASHINGTON Jan 1 If the U.S. House of
Representatives makes changes to a Senate-passed bill aimed at
averting the "fiscal cliff," the Senate would not take up that
legislation, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said on
Tuesday.
Early on Tuesday, the Senate approved, with broad bipartisan
support, legislation to avoid $600 billion in potentially
harmful tax increases and spending cuts.
Republicans in the House, saying they are unhappy with the
lack of spending cuts in the bill, are considering amending the
Senate-passed measure. "We will not take up the House bill if
they change the bipartisan agreement reached in the Senate,"
said the aide, who asked not to be identified.