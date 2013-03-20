By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Senate leaders on
Wednesday cleared roadblocks to a vote on legislation to avert a
government shutdown next week, denying some senators' attempts
to attach provisions that would shield pet programs from
automatic spending cuts.
The Senate began considering a limited number of amendments
on the stop-gap measure to keep the government running the rest
of this fiscal year, before a vote on final passage later on
Wednesday.
Government agencies and programs face a shutdown after March
27 when current spending authority expires, and Congress is
scheduled to start a two-week recess on Friday.
Controversy over proposed amendments aiming to protect money
for programs ranging from meat inspection to air traffic control
also delayed the Senate's consideration of its first budget
resolution in nearly four years.
Late last week, there were more than 100 proposed amendments
to the budget resolution that would apply to the next fiscal
year that starts on Oct. 1, including many requests to shift
funds to ease effects of across-the-board cuts under the
so-called "sequester."
But a deal reached between Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell paved the way for
consideration of just a handful of these proposals.
Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas on Tuesday had
tried to block Senate consideration of the spending bill for the
rest of this fiscal year unless he was promised a vote on his
proposal to shield air traffic controllers at small, rural
airports from the spending cuts.
Moran's sparsely populated home state depends heavily on
small airports and is home to several civil aircraft
manufacturers. He said staff reductions or shutdowns of rural
control towers would remove a critical safety layer in the air
traffic control system.
"Once there is an accident, and somebody dies and a plane
crashes, the question will always be 'what if there had been an
air traffic control tower there? What if we had left the program
in place?" Moran told the Senate.
Moran's amendment will not be considered, but the Senate
approved a proposal to shift some $55 million in U.S. Department
of Agriculture funds to prevent temporary layoffs of meat
inspectors. A plan to shift some national parks-related funding
to keep White House tours open was defeated.
The Senate funding measure keeps the $85 billion in
sequester cuts for this year in place, but contains some updates
to spending provisions for the military and some domestic
agencies that allow more flexibility to help ease the cuts.
The measure would need to be approved again by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which had
passed a much simpler version, giving additional spending
flexibility just to military programs.
Once the temporary spending measure gets through Congress,
the Senate will turn its attention to a Democratic-focused
budget plan for next fiscal year that calls for raising nearly
$1 trillion in new tax revenue, while replacing the sequester
cuts and making some other modest spending cuts.
The Democratic plan, which also calls for $100 billion in
new spending on infrastructure and job training, envisions
annual U.S. deficits in the $400 billion to $600 billion range
over the next 10 years.
It stands in stark contrast to the Republican budget now
being debated in the House, which calls for deep cuts to social
programs to reach a small surplus by 2023.
The budget blueprint does not carry the force of law, but
sets a starting point for a new set of fiscal negotiations that
could come to a head by early August, when current U.S.
borrowing authority will be exhausted.