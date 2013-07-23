WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
advanced a $54 billion measure that increases funding for
transportation and housing projects, underscoring a spending
clash with Republicans in the House of Representatives that
threatens a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
The Senate voted 73 to 26 to clear a procedural hurdle that
allows for consideration of amendments and a simple majority
vote on the funding bill, drawing the support of 19 Republican
senators.
The funding measure for basic infrastructure projects, block
grants for cities and public housing draws a sharp contrast
between the spending paths laid out by Senate Democrats and
House Republicans, who are considering a bill that is about $11
billion less.