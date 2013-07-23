By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
advanced a $54 billion measure that increases funding for
transportation and housing projects, setting up a spending clash
with Republicans in the House of Representatives that threatens
a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
The Senate voted 73-26 to clear a procedural hurdle that
allows for consideration of amendments and a simple majority
vote on the funding bill, drawing the support of 19 Republican
senators.
The funding measure for basic infrastructure projects, block
grants for cities and public housing draws a sharp contrast
between the spending paths laid out by Senate Democrats and
House Republicans, who are considering a $44 billion measure.
The House Republicans are passing their 12 appropriations
bills for the new fiscal year under a discretionary spending cap
of $967 billion in an effort to keep savings from the automatic
"sequester" spending cuts in place. They want to divert a larger
share of that reduced spending pie to defense and security
agencies, subjecting domestic programs to bigger cuts.
Senate Democrats, meanwhile, assume that the sequester cuts
will be replaced by tax hikes and savings elsewhere and are
applying a $1.058 trillion cap to their bills - $91 billion more
than the House.
There is little chance of that difference being resolved as
the Sept. 30 fiscal year-end approaches, so Congress would need
to pass a stop-gap funding measure to avoid a government
shutdown on Oct. 1.
The Senate measure would mark an increase of $2.3 billion in
spending on transportation and housing - mostly urban - over the
2013 level. The House measure would cut it by $7.7 billion.
Democrats argued that delaying needed work on airports,
roads and public housing will simply cost more in the future,
and say such projects help the economy.
"Steel rusts, asphalt wears out, buildings need to be
repaired and maintained," said Senate Appropriations Committee
Chairwoman Barbara Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat. "It's not
politics, it's physics. We have to make investments today so
that our nation can grow."
Both Tuesday's procedural vote and an Appropriations
Committee vote drew significant Republican support, indicating
that the party's appetite for continuing the deep spending cuts
may be waning in the Senate.
But top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said any spending
deal must maintain savings from the sequester - about $1.2
trillion over 10 years - which were set in motion by a budget
deal two years ago. He dismissed Democratic demands for
additional revenue.
"I have no interest in reopening the subject of additional
taxes. The government in my view doesn't need more revenue,"
McConnell told reporters after the Senate procedural vote.