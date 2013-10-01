BUZZ-U.S. banks up on JPMorgan, Citi profit beat
** U.S. banks shares up after JPMorgan, Citi kick off earnings season with better-than-expected profit on increased trading activity
WASHINGTON Oct 1 As expected, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to kill Republicans' latest attempts to modify an emergency government funding bill, just hours after federal agencies, national parks and programs began shutting down.
The Senate voted 54-46 to table the request from the House of Representatives to start formal negotiations to end the impasse and make changes to President Barack Obama's health care law, including a year delay to a requirement that individuals acquire health insurance. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 12 A former U.S. Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration, a veteran banking lawyer, and a Harvard professor are three leading candidates as the Trump administration looks to fill the post of Federal Reserve vice chair in charge of banking oversight, people familiar with the matter said.