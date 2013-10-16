WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. Senate negotiations on
legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen
government agencies are nearing completion and a deal could be
announced soon, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on
Wednesday.
The aide, who asked not to be identified, added that there
were "indications" that once a deal is announced, the Senate
might be able to move quickly to pass it. That could mean that
Tea Party activists, such as Republican Senator Ted Cruz, do not
intend to throw up procedural roadblocks.
The aide also said that talks are underway to try to move
legislation quickly through the House of Representatives. But
past attempts to do so have failed amid Tea Party opposition in
that chamber.