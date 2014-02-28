WASHINGTON Feb 28 Democrats in the U.S. Senate
won't bother with passing their own budget this year, arguing
that a deal in December has already set spending levels for the
2015 fiscal year, and "relitigating" it would create economic
uncertainty.
Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray said in a
statement on Friday she would prefer to focus on promoting
longer-term budget priorities for the Democratic Party,
including measures to boost economic growth.
The move will keep Democrats' election-year fiscal message
focused on President Barack Obama's own 2015 budget request, due
out on Tuesday, which will lay out his plans to shift spending
to education, roads and a tax credit for low-income Americans.
"While this budget year is settled and it wouldn't be
productive to relitigate it so soon after our two-year deal, I
plan to work with my colleagues on the Budget Committee to lay
out our long-term vision for creating jobs, boosting
the economy, and tackling our deficits fairly and responsibly,"
Murray said.
The two-year budget deal Murray negotiated with Republican
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan late last year came in
the wake of a bitter fight over fiscal 2014 funding that led to
a 16-day government shutdown last October.
It provided modest relief from automatic "sequester"
spending cuts and set annual spending levels on military and
domestic discretionary programs at just over $1 trillion for
fiscal 2014 and for fiscal 2015, which begins Oct. 1.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that Republicans, who control the chamber, intend to
pass a 2015 "balanced budget" authored by Ryan.
Ryan told Reuters he will wait until after Obama's budget
rollout to unveil his own plan, and added that there was little
time pressure to move quickly on his plan because 2015 spending
levels were already settled.
The decision by Murray not to go through the motions of
passing a budget also will allow Senate Democrats to avoid an
open amendment process that allows any senator to seek vote on
any amendment to the budget - a process that could last days
known as a "vote-a-rama."
With November congressional elections looming, Democrats are
concerned that this could devolve into a series of partisan
votes that could be used in campaign advertising.
"Many Republicans have made it clear that they don't have
any interest in actually debating a long-term budget in the
Senate, they just want to reopen the FY15 budget so they can
hijack the process to play politics and use a vote-a-rama for
partisan and campaign-related show votes," said a senior
Democratic aide.