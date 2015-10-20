WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Senate will await action by the House of Representatives before considering legislation raising Washington's borrowing authority, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

With a Nov. 3 deadline for action by Congress rapidly approaching, McConnell also told reporters that Senate Republicans "don't prefer a clean bill," referring to a debt limit increase without controversial amendments attached to it.

"We're going to wait and see how the House deals with that issue and then we'll respond accordingly," McConnell said of debt limit legislation. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)