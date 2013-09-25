WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
began advancing a bill to keep the government operating beyond
Sept. 30 when funding for this fiscal year runs out, as it
cleared away a procedural hurdle that some Republicans had
erected.
The Senate unanimously agreed to limit early debate on the
measure in the hope of passing a bill by this weekend. But
battles over the legislation were expected to continue in both
the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Senate Democrats intend to remove from the spending bill a
controversial House-passed provision that would defund President
Barack Obama's healthcare law.