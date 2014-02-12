WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. Senate could approve
a one-year extension of the U.S. debt limit by mid-afternoon on
Wednesday after Republicans and Democrats agreed to shorten
debate time ahead of an approaching snowstorm, Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid said.
The Democratic-controlled Senate at 1:45 p.m. (1845 GMT)
will take a procedural vote on the "clean" debt ceiling hike
passed on Tuesday by the House of Representatives, where
Republicans hold the majority.
Should the legislation receive the required 60 votes to
advance, the Senate will move immediately to a final vote on the
measure, said Reid, a Democrat. The vote would likely occur
between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Senate passage this week would buy financial markets
considerable breathing room before Feb. 27, when the U.S.
Treasury expects to exhaust existing borrowing capacity, putting
federal payments at risk.
Without an increase in the statutory debt limit, the U.S.
government would soon default on some of its obligations and
have to shut down some programs, a historic move that would
likely cause market turmoil.
President Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats have
demanded that the debt ceiling be raised without any conditions.
But Republican Senator Ted Cruz, whose influence helped push
Congress into a government shutdown last October, said late on
Tuesday that he would object to a simple-majority vote on the
debt limit because he wanted to attach "meaningful conditions"
that would help reduce deficits.
Normally, this type of objection would stretch the process
out for a couple of days, but senators agreed to waive the
required debate time.
Many lawmakers want to leave Washington for a holiday recess
before a snowstorm hits the region on Wednesday evening. The
National Weather Service has forecast four to eight inches (10
to 20 cm) of snow for the area by late Thursday afternoon.