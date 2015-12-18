WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Senate on Friday passed wide-ranging legislation to provide $1.1 trillion in government funding through September 2016 and $680 billion in tax breaks over a decade, and allow U.S. crude oil exports for the first time in 40 years.

The vote sends the landmark fiscal bill to President Barack Obama for signing into law. The White House, which helped negotiate the package, has said Obama supports it. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)