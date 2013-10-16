WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Senate leaders are
continuing to negotiate on legislation to raise the nation's
borrowing authority and provide temporary government funding but
a deal is not expected to be announced on Tuesday, Senate aides
said.
Lawmakers said a deal was close but there remained details
to be worked out. The Senate and House of Representatives are
scheduled to hold sessions on Wednesday and they could debate
any deal that Senate leaders ultimately strike.
Congress is racing against a Thursday deadline, when the
Treasury Department says it will bump up against its legal
borrowing limit.