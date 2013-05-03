* Fiscal needs pile up but few seen as acute as flight
delays
* Congress may find it difficult to say no to cancer
patients
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 3 As Congress sifts through a
growing number of requests for targeted relief from automatic
spending cuts in coming weeks, advocates seeking funding shifts
likely will need to tell a compelling story with potential
life-or-death consequences.
Requests without such a strong selling point may find it
impossible to gain enough bipartisan support as lawmakers vow
not to repeat a swift and controversial action last week to save
airline travelers from flight delays caused by automatic
"sequestration" spending cuts.
Congress was worried about a toxic public backlash when it
moved quickly to allow the Federal Aviation Administration to
use some airport improvement funds to pay salaries of air
traffic controllers, ending furloughs that had delayed thousands
of flights across the country.
When members of Congress return from a recess on Monday,
there will be no shortage of other requests to shift funds from
other budget accounts awaiting them.
The National Park Service faces closures and cutbacks that
will cost jobs in communities that depend on the parks as the
summer travel season begins. Some 70,000 children may be shut
out of the Head Start preschool program for low-income families
while funding for Meals on Wheels, cancer research and some
treatments for Medicare patients will be cut.
The Pentagon is expected to ask for more authority to move
up to $7.5 billion within its budget to cover costs for training
and military operations in Afghanistan. With
troops still in harm's way, that request likely will face few
objections.
More needs will pile up As the across-the-board spending
cuts - $85 billion through Sept. 30 - take hold. But most will
fall on deaf ears as lawmakers insist that a comprehensive
budget deal is needed to resolve sequester cuts, not individual
fixes.
"With the possible exception of life-threatening issues,
there will be plenty of pleas from people who represent worthy
causes that get ignored," said Greg Valliere, chief political
strategist at Potomac Research, an investment consulting firm.
"It's extremely unlikely that House Republicans will be
willing to grant exceptions for national parks, Meals on Wheels
or teachers," he said.
The sequester cuts that took effect March 1 were conceived
in 2011 as a way to force the White House and Congress to find
an alternative budget deal rather than have spending cuts kick
in automatically. Policymakers failed to reach such an agreement
and now must deal with the fallout from the cuts, which total
will total $1.2 trillion over 10 years unless replaced.
Last month's flight delays created a mix of pressure from
the airline industry and constituents facing a universally
loathed problem that both parties could rally around.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, however, is not inclined
to pursue additional one-off measures to deal with sequester, a
Democratic leadership aide said. Reid would prefer to press
forward with his proposal to simply delay the cuts through Sept.
30 in order to buy more time for a broader budget deal.
"I just don't see another one-off bill that's going to rise
to the same level as flight delays," a senior House Republican
aide said.
Many House Republicans also are concerned about giving the
Obama administration more authority to move money between budget
accounts at federal agencies, which circumvents Congress'
constitutional powers to direct spending.
In the case of the Department of Health and Human Services,
the Republican aide said there is concern that such budget
shifts could inadvertently give the agency power to help fund
implementation of Obama's healthcare reform law, which many
Republicans deeply despise and want to repeal.
SAY NO TO CANCER PATIENTS?
But funding cutbacks for some Medicare cancer treatments and
cancer research studies also could be difficult for many
lawmakers to resist.
The most concerted effort in this area is a Republican House
bill that would exempt Medicare reimbursements on expensive
cancer drugs administered at doctors' offices and clinics - one
of the few portions of the healthcare program for the elderly
that is subject to the sequester. The Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) would have to shift cuts in these
reimbursement rates elsewhere under the measure.
The bill's author, Representative Renee Ellmers of North
Carolina, a Tea Party favorite, argues that because of the
sequester, oncology clinics have been sending patients to
hospitals to get their drugs.
But hospital treatment costs, which are not subject to
sequester, are far higher - an average increase of $6,500 per
patient per year, according to one study. Ellmers argues that
this circumvents the whole point of sequester spending cuts.
"We don't want to see treatments delayed, and some patients
on fixed incomes might skip treatment altogether if they are
forced to go across town to a hospital," said Ellmers, who spent
two decades as a surgical nurse before winning a seat in
Congress in 2010.
The measure has substantial bipartisan support, with 51
cosponsors including 11 Democrats. Separately, 124 House members
from both parties signed a letter to the CMS director asking
that "any available flexibility be used to direct the cuts away
from patients."
A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner declined to
comment on the bill's prospects for passage, referring questions
about it to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
THREAT TO CANCER TRIALS
Cancer research doctors also say further sequester funding
cutbacks could ultimately cost lives.
Dr. Scott Lippman, director of the University of
California-San Diego Moores Cancer Center, said the sequester
will mean fewer clinical trials for promising therapies, and
some patients ultimately will be turned away from these trials.
Research on new treatments also could be slowed.
"This going to harm patients," Lippman said. "This is going
to prevent patients from getting treatments that could save
their lives."
At a time when advancements in cancer research are moving
very quickly with new gene-based discoveries, he said now is
"not the time to be slamming on the brakes."
While no trials have been canceled yet due to sequester
alone, research centers are working hard to try to cut
everything else that they can, said Dr. Edward Partridge,
director of the University of Alabama-Birmingham's Comprehensive
Cancer Center. But the choices will be difficult.
"We will do everything we can to maintain our current
clinical trial volume," he said. "Even if it's at the expense of
new discovery. I hope (sequester) doesn't last too long so that
we have to withdraw the possibility of clinical trials for
patients. That would be a disaster."