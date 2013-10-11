WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. Republican
Representative Pete Sessions on Thursday said that he was
hopeful House of Representatives Republicans and the Obama
administration can strike a deal by Friday on legislation
raising the U.S. debt limit and funding the federal government.
Sessions, chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee,
told Reuters that over the next 15 hours or so, the White House
and House Republicans will work on "defining parameters to see
if we can make progress."
If that progress is achieved, the two sides would then try
to complete a deal, possibly on Friday.