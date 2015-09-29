By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Congressional Republicans'
threatened federal government shutdown is already costing U.S.
taxpayers money and it has not even happened yet, budget experts
said on Tuesday.
Whether or not the party's conservative Tea Party faction
forces a shutdown this week, there are real costs to discussing
and preparing for the possibility of one, they said.
Making shutdown plans during the workday diverts federal
workers from other tasks that then have to be put off, which
costs time and money, said Yvonne Jones, a director at the
Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan congressional
watchdog. Jones wrote a report on the 2013 shutdown's costs.
The Office of Management and Budget last week said "prudent
management" meant federal agencies would be planning ahead for a
possible Sept. 30 shutdown deadline by identifying which
programs should be kept open and how to fund them.
The prolonged threat of a shutdown hurts staff morale, Jones
said, further decreasing worker productivity. She said agencies
have expressed concern over how much negativity the threat of a
shutdown brought, even if it never happened.
Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional
Budget Office, called lost productivity a "hidden cost" that
does not explicitly show up in the budget.
Federal workers "are living their lives in fear of having
everything disrupted," he said.
The 16-day government shutdown in 2013 cost more than $2
billion, according to an Office of Management and Budget
analysis. Much of that was compensation to employees paid not to
work for a combined 6.6 million days.
The shutdown also made a small dent in the economy's growth
rate, the Bureau of Economic Analysis found.
On Tuesday, lawmakers were working to avoid another
expensive shutdown, which conservative Republicans have
threatened if Congress does not cut off federal funds for the
women's healthcare group Planned Parenthood.
A perennial target for Republicans because a small part of
its services includes abortions, Planned Parenthood recently was
attacked in a series of videos. Produced and posted online by
anti-abortion activists, the videos alleged Planned Parenthood
improperly sells aborted fetal tissue. The healthcare group
denies the allegations and calls the videos deceptive.
Senator Ted Cruz on Monday denounced Republican leadership's
willingness to compromise with Democrats to avoid a shutdown,
calling it "preemptive surrender."
In an hour-long speech in the Senate, the Republican
presidential candidate said a shutdown would prove to voters
that Republican leadership will fight for conservative values.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Nick Zieminski)