* Senators urged to withdraw, merge amendments to funding
bill
* Added provisions threaten to make measure unpalatable to
House
* Time running short ahead of Congress' Easter/Passover
recess
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 14 A fast-track U.S. Senate
bill to avert a government shutdown stalled on Thursday under
the weight of more than 100 proposed amendments as senators
clamored to attach pet provisions to the must-pass measure.
Senate Democratic leaders postponed further votes on the
government spending legislation until Monday and said they would
work over the weekend to try to whittle down the number of
amendments. They had hoped to pass the measure on Thursday.
The added provisions threatened to make the bill unpalatable
to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which
last week passed a much less complicated version of the
extension to government funding through Sept. 30.
Government agencies and programs face a broad shutdown if
Congress fails to pass an extension by March 27.
The delay caused by the amendments leaves the Senate little
time to consider the amendments, pass the bill and work out
differences with the House by the time a two week recess starts
at the end of next week.
Lawmakers often try to attach provisions to legislation
viewed as critical, but Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said
those efforts were particularly difficult in this case.
For example, he said there were five separate amendments
related to Egypt that had been proposed for the U.S. domestic
spending measure known as a continuing resolution, or CR.
"The long-term solution to the situation in the Middle East
is not a short-term CR. Whatever we do on this bill would expire
in six months anyway," Reid said on the Senate floor.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Barbara Mikulski
implored colleagues to withdraw their amendments or agree to
have them merged with similar proposals.
"Every senator has a right to offer amendments. Every
senator has a right to have his or her day. But I would hope
they wouldn't do it all on this bill," she said.
Mikulski said that as of late on Thursday, there were still
99 pending amendments that needed to be considered.
Last week, House Speaker John Boehner warned the Senate not
to "load up" the continuing resolution with partisan provisions.
On Thursday, before the extent of the proposed amendments
was known, he described Senate progress on the measure as "so
far, so good," but said he wanted to see the final product
before passing judgment.
Both the House and Senate measures would keep in place $85
billion in automatic spending cuts that were triggered on March
1 under past budget legislation and would update spending
provisions for the military and Veterans Administration to
provide some flexibility in easing the pain from those cuts.
The Senate version initially proposed to add similar
spending updates for other areas, including scientific
activities such as NASA, and the departments of Commerce,
Justice, Agriculture and Homeland Security.