WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday approved legislation to avert a government shutdown
next week, freeing Democrats and Republicans to spend the next
few months arguing over deeply divided strategies to shrink
longer-term budget deficits.
The bill, which would keep government agencies and programs
funded through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, must go
back to the House of Representative for final approval on
Thursday.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said he
was pleased with the bill and believes it can pass the
Republican-controlled House.
"It's a great success," Rogers told reporters. He called the
effort a "healthy start" toward returning to a normal,
bipartisan budgeting process.
The measure, approved by a 73-26 vote, keeps in place $85
billion in automatic spending cuts, but it offers the military
and some domestic agencies more flexibility to shift funds
within these reduced budgets to higher-priority programs.
Without new government spending legislation enacted by March
27, federal agencies and discretionary programs ranging from the
Department of Transportation to national parks would have faced
a shutdown.
Both parties opted against risking such a shutdown as they
wrangle over longer-term tax and spending policy. If approved by
the House as expected, the measure pushes the next critical
fiscal deadline to late July or early August, when the next
increase in the federal borrowing limit will be needed.
Until then, Democrats and Republicans are likely to argue
over their vastly different budget resolutions that are expected
to pass each chamber before a two-week recess starts at the end
of the week.
The Senate immediately opened debate on its first budget in
nearly four years, a Democratic-focused plan that calls for
raising nearly a $1 trillion in new tax revenues, spending $100
billion more on infrastructure and offering up some modest
spending cuts.
The Senate budget stands in stark contrast to the Republican
proposal being debated in the House, which calls for deep cuts
to social programs to reach a small surplus by 2023.
Some analysts question whether the House and Senate will be
able to reconcile their diametrically opposed budgets and say a
broader fiscal agreement would require direct negotiations this
summer between Preisdent Barack Obama and House Republicans.
That scenario could be eerily reminiscent of the
high-pressure 2011 budget standoff, in which a deal was cobbled
together before a potential August debt default.
The budget blueprints do not carry the force of law, but set
a guideline for an overall spending limit for discretionary
budgets determined by the appropriations committees.
PET PROJECTS
The Senate vote was not without drama. Dozens of senators
tried to attach provisions to shield pet programs and regional
interests from the pain of automatic spending cuts ranging from
air traffic controllers to inspectors at meat processing plants.
On Tuesday, Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas tried to
block Senate consideration of the spending bill for the rest of
this fiscal year unless he was promised a vote on his proposal
to shield air traffic controllers at small, rural airports from
the spending cuts.
Moran's sparsely populated state depends heavily on small
airports and is home to several civil aircraft manufacturers. He
said staff reductions or shutdowns of rural control towers would
remove a critical safety layer in the air traffic control
system.
"Once there is an accident, and somebody dies and a plane
crashes, the question will always be 'what if there had been an
air traffic control tower there? What if we had left the program
in place?'" Moran told the Senate.
Moran's amendment was not considered, but the Senate
approved a proposal to shift about $55 million in U.S.
Department of Agriculture funds to prevent temporary layoffs of
meat inspectors.
A plan to shift some national park-related funding to keep
White House tours open in the face of cuts was defeated.