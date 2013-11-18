* "Happy to let president stew in his own soup"
* Conservatives trust Ryan to refuse tax hikes in talks
* Some eye February debt limit deadline for benefit cuts
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 U.S. Republican conservatives
who took a hard line in the fight over October's government
shutdown are voicing little appetite for another standoff over
an approaching Jan. 15 funding deadline for federal agencies.
Two things are different this time around, say conservatives
in the House of Representatives.
The 16-day October shutdown was waged over Republican
demands to stop the launch of Obamacare health insurance
exchanges. Republicans are now gleefully watching the healthcare
law's struggles and many believe it will collapse without much
further prodding.
They are also expressing confidence they will not have to
face a difficult choice from current budget talks, and believe
that lead Republican negotiator Paul Ryan will not cut a deal
that raises tax revenue. They are prepared to leave "sequester"
automatic spending cuts in place if the budget panel fails.
"Frankly, no one wants to see a second shutdown and I think
there's no reason we ought to have one," said Representative
Luke Messer of Indiana, who pressed hard to defund and delay
Obamacare in the run-up to the October shutdown.
"The shutdown is just a blip on the radar now. No one is
talking about that anymore. What they're talking about is the
major failures of the Affordable Care Act," Messer added.
Representative Todd Rokita, another Indiana Republican, said
he did not see House conservatives threatening another shutdown
in January because they made their point last time.
"What we were able to show to our supporters during the last
round was that we were willing to fight," Rokita said.
"Obamacare has now begun to be implemented, so it's falling
under its own weight."
Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, one of the most
conservative House members, said that after voting to defund and
delay Obamacare, he was "happy to let the president stew in his
own soup" as the healthcare law struggles.
FAITH IN RYAN
Finding agreement to fund the government before the Jan. 15
deadline is largely in the hands of a 29-member budget
negotiating committee.
The panel, commissioned under the deal to end the October
shutdown and extend federal borrowing authority, aims to ease
automatic spending cuts that will take a $91 billion bite out of
funding next year for government agencies and discretionary
programs and $18 billion from federal benefits programs.
Negotiators have made little progress in two public
meetings, as Democrats demand more tax revenue and Republicans
demand cuts to benefits programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and
Social Security. The real talks are happening behind closed
doors between Ryan, the House Budget Committee chairman, and top
Democratic negotiator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Budget
Committee.
Ryan said last week the two sides were "trying to find
common ground, but we're not there yet."
But the Wisconsin Republican, the party's 2012 vice
presidential candidate, has refused to consider raising tax
revenues to offset the sequester cuts. House Republican
conservatives say they believe Ryan will not give in on taxes.
"I think that conservatives and basically the conference as
a whole has given a lot of leeway to Paul to sit down and work
with Patty to find solutions," said Representative Sean Duffy,
another Wisconsin Republican. "Paul knows where the lines are,
where he can push it and where he can't."
If Democrats are unwilling to offer cuts to benefits
programs that make up some two-thirds of federal spending,
Republicans are vowing to keep the sequester cuts in place.
They believe they have a stronger position, because the cuts
are enshrined in current law, just as the launch of Obamacare
health insurance was for Oct. 1, which gave Democrats an
advantage during the shutdown fight.
DEBT LIMIT DEMANDS
Even if the two sides can find a way forward on the Jan. 15
funding deadline, another debt ceiling deadline looms on Feb. 7,
although a default threat would not likely occur until March or
April because of the U.S. Treasury's cash-management measures.
Some conservatives are already eyeing potential demands for
that deadline. Although there is little consensus so far, some
said they should focus on shrinking deficits and reforming
benefits programs.
Republicans were not able to effectively use the debt limit
to make demands in October because the shutdown stretched into
that deadline, conflating the two issues. Without a shutdown
threat clouding the issue, demands to rein in spending on
benefits may be more effective, Rokita said.
"There will be some clarity in message that we're able to
have this conversation with the American people about living
within our means again," he added.