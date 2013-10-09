WASHINGTON Oct 9 The current federal budget
shutdown is constraining the budget and spending plans of the
U.S. capital city, Washington, D.C., Standard & Poor's Ratings
Service said on Wednesday as it cut its score on the district's
institutional framework to "strong" from "very strong."
"Given the current federal budget impasse and lack of
approval to begin its current-year appropriations under a
federal continuing resolution, we believe the district's
revenues and expenditures are subject to inherent
unpredictability that constrains its ability to control and
administer its spending responsibilities," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Le T. Quach, in a statement.
A city without a state, the District of Columbia must
receive federal approval for its budget, which normally happens
when the U.S. Congress passes the national budget. Last week,
though, Congress deadlocked and shut down federal operations,
leaving the D.C. spending plans in limbo.