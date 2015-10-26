An employee of a money changer holds a stack of U.S. Dollar notes before giving it to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

WASHINGTON A fiscal deal that could emerge in the U.S. Congress soon would tentatively raise spending by $50 billion in the current fiscal year and $30 billion in fiscal 2017, according to a Senate source.

The two-year budget deal being negotiated by Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the Obama administration would see the added spending rise evenly between military and domestic programs, the source said.

Some of the offsets to pay for higher spending were still under negotiation, however, according to congressional sources.

