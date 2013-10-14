PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Negotiations under way in the U.S. Senate to end a 14-day-old government shutdown could pave the way for a bill that would fund the federal government until no later than Jan. 15, according to a Senate aide.
The spending would be at current levels, containing the across-the-board spending cuts, known as the sequester, that were triggered earlier this year.
"I'm very optimistic we will reach an agreement," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on the Senate floor.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** --------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 BRAZIL - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Brazil Conference. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on "From Sustained Recovery to Sustainable Growth: What a Difference Four Years Makes" before the Forecasters Club of New York - 1715 GMT. LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.