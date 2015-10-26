BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
WASHINGTON Oct 26 A fiscal deal that could emerge in the U.S. Congress soon would tentatively raise spending by $50 billion in the current fiscal year and $30 billion in fiscal 2017, according to a Senate source.
The two-year budget deal being negotiated by Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the Obama administration would see the added spending rise evenly between military and domestic programs, the source said.
Some of the offsets to pay for higher spending were still under negotiation, however, according to congressional sources. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.