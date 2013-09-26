BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. Senate has scheduled a vote on Friday to pass an emergency spending bill, shortening its debate in an attempt to work out a deal with the House of Representatives before a Monday night deadline when all government funds will be exhausted.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced the faster timetable. The Senate had been on a schedule for passing the six-week funding bill sometime this weekend.
Earlier in the day, Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee blocked efforts to pass the measure on Thursday.
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.