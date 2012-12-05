WASHINGTON Dec 5 The White House budget office
has asked all federal agencies for information to finalize
contingency plans for automatic spending cuts due to go into
effect in January should the Obama administration fail to reach
agreement to avert the reductions, the White House said on
Wednesday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the administration
remained confident of reaching a deal to avoid so-called
"sequestration" but that the Office of Management and Budget
"must take certain steps to ensure that the administration is
ready to issue such an order should Congress fail to act."
Carney told reporters that OMB earlier this week "issued a
request to federal agencies for additional information to
finalize calculations on the spending reductions that would be
required."