By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 As the battle in Congress
over the U.S. budget grinds on, states say they may soon have to
choose between putting their own dollars into federal programs
for residents or letting vitally important services such as food
stamps lapse.
"States have thus far managed to avoid closing or suspending
most programs and services by using carry-over funds or, in some
cases, by using state spending to fill in for missing federal
dollars," the bipartisan National Governors Association said in
a letter sent to congressional leaders on Thursday. "However,
states are not in a position to be the bank for the federal
government,"
The letter, which was copied to President Barack Obama,
asked for reimbursements for expenses that states might incur
while funding for federal programs is in limbo. This included
paying for personnel whose salaries are supported, at least in
part, by federal grants.
Programs such as Women Infants and Children, which provides
food assistance to mothers and their offspring, have provisional
funding measures until the end of the month. But states are
uncertain about how much money is available.
States also do not know if they will be reimbursed should
the shutdown extend past Nov. 1 and they step in to cover the
costs, according to the National Association of State Budget
Officers.
States administer numerous federally funded programs
including food stamps, bearing part of the operational costs and
dealing directly with the recipients.
Several states have already furloughed federally funded
employees and others notified workers of potential layoffs.
Michigan this week sent out notices it could furlough 20,000
people after Oct. 31.
Connecticut's Democratic governor, Dannel Malloy, ventured
to a Head Start center in Bridgeport on Wednesday to announce
the state would spend $800,000 to keep the federally funded
preschool operating. Head Start provides education and care to
young children from low-income families across the country.
"Obviously, Connecticut cannot pick up the slack for the
entire federal government," Malloy said at the event. "But we
can try to do what's possible in the short term to make sure our
most vulnerable citizens receive the services they need."
States' revenues only returned to their pre-recession peaks
at the end of 2012. Almost all states were forced to slash
spending, hike taxes, raid reserves and turn to the federal
government for help during the 2007-2009 downturn. Now they are
focused on strengthening their budgets in case another economic
storm strikes.
START OF CRISIS
Republican demands to defund or delay Obama's healthcare
reforms as a condition of passing a broad government spending
bill led to deadlock, triggering a partial government shutdown
with the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Negotiations intensified on Friday, with Obama, a Democrat,
meeting with Senate Republicans at the White House and speaking
to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner by phone. House
Republicans will meet at the Capitol on Saturday to discuss
their options.
Besides arguing over ending the shutdown that is 11 days
old, political leaders are focused on raising U.S. borrowing
authority and possibly finding longer-term government spending
cuts.
Thirty states have Republican governors.
Kansas has "$430 million in the bank," Governor Sam
Brownback, a Republican, said in a statement on Friday. "This
strong ending balance provides us with flexibility in cash flow
management that we can use to minimize the effect of the federal
government shutdown on programs critical to the citizens of
Kansas."
NASBO, though, said not all states have enough cash on hand
to "backfill" federal programs and some states have looked into
selling short-term assets.
Pew Charitable Trusts said states may struggle with tapping
reserves to backfill, as well, as 10 states require approval
special legislative approval to use rainy day funds, and four
others can only use reserves for a shortfall or similar problem.
Pew said after sequestration a handful of states enacted
policies to stave off potential federal shortages, including
Vermont, which set aside $4 million from its recent surplus.