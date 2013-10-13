NEW YORK Oct 13 The Statue of Liberty,
shuttered by the federal government shutdown, reopened to
visitors on Sunday morning after New York State agreed to give
money to the National Park Service to pay its workers to be
there.
It was one of 10 other national parks and monuments to
reopen this weekend under similar deals with state governments,
the National Park Service said, including the Grand Canyon
National Park in Arizona.
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will give
the federal government $61,600 a day, allowing visitors to take
the ferry over to visit the monument on Liberty Island in New
York Harbor.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday near where ferries
to the island depart, Cuomo called it an "unusual arrangement",
but said that amount it will cost the state "pales in comparison
to the amount of money we're losing."
He said the closure of the 305-foot-tall (93-meter-tall)
monument, one of New York City's most popular tourist
attractions, was costing local businesses money and threatened
hundreds of jobs on Liberty Island, nearby Ellis Island and the
ferries that run between them and Manhattan.
"When you close down the Statue of Liberty, you close down a
good portion of the tourism that comes to New York City and that
has been untold millions of dollars in damage," Cuomo said. "So
the state of New York said to the federal government, 'If you
don't want to open the Statue of Liberty, we will.'"
The statue only recently reopened after damage to the
island's infrastructure caused by Superstorm Sandy a year ago
forced the National Park Service to close the island for nearly
eight months.
Bradford Hill, the president of Evelyn Hill, the company
that runs the restaurant and gift shops on the island, said the
latest closure had forced him to lay off all of his 110
employees, who would be rehired now the statue was reopened.
"We were heartbroken to do so," he said. "But it's
heartening to know that when Washington, D.C., fails to deliver
to Americans, and there's no end to the gridlock in sight, we
have a state that we can rely on to step up to the plate and
take over critical responsibilities."
The state has agreed to fund the next four days, and will
then review the arrangement every two days if the shutdown
continues, Cuomo said.
In all, 401 National Park Service attractions across the
United States were forced to close to visitors on Oct. 1 after
the U.S. Congress and the White House failed to reach an
agreement on raising the nation's debt limit.
About 280 million people visit the parks and attractions
every year.
More than 7 million Americans were kept out of the parks
over the first 10 days of the shutdown and $750 million in
visitor spending was lost, according to estimates by the
Coalition of National Park Service Retirees.
(Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and L
Gevirtz)