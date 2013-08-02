WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday extended the period during which it will suspend
investments in a government pension fund through Oct. 11, as it
continues to rely on cash management tools to stay under the
nation's borrowing limit.
The move allows Treasury to continue accounting maneuvers to
pay the nation's bills while staying under its $16.7 trillion
debt limit.
The suspension applies to the Civil Service Retirement and
Disability Fund, which should free up another $13 billion in
headroom under the debt limit, a Treasury official said.
Some analysts have interpreted the debt issuance suspension
date as a signal of how long the government can fund itself
before running into the risk of default. But the Treasury
official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said
there was no relationship between Oct. 11 and the date when the
U.S. could hit the debt limit.