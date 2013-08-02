WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday extended the period during which it will suspend
investments in a government pension fund through October 11, as
it continues to rely on cash management tools to stay under the
nation's borrowing limit.
The move allows Treasury to continue accounting maneuvers to
pay the nation's bills while staying under its $16.7 trillion
debt limit.
The suspension applies to the Civil Service Retirement and
Disability Fund, which should free up another $13 billion in
headroom under the debt limit, a Treasury official said.
Some analysts have interpreted the debt issuance suspension
date as a signal of how long the government can fund itself
before running into the risk of default. But the Treasury
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the October
11 date was not tied to when the United States would hit the
debt limit.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the government can
keep paying its bills at least until September 2, but declined
to provide a more precise timeline due to uncertainty around
government spending forecasts.
Many private analysts have said the Treasury is not likely
to run out of options until sometime in October, while the
non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said the government
might not exhaust its emergency measures until November.
Congress reinstated a legal limit on the nation's debt in
mid-May, and Republicans have refused to raise it without fresh
spending cuts. U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has
sought to take a tough line on the issue, refusing to negotiate
over the debt ceiling and saying the nation's deficit has
already fallen.
"Waiting until the last possible moment to act would risk
financial market and economic damage that is completely
avoidable and irresponsible to our investors and our country,"
Lew said in a letter to Congressional leaders on Friday.
A showdown over the debt limit in 2011 sparked wild stock
market swings and helped strip the United States of its top-tier
AAA credit rating.
The previous debt issuance suspension period ended this
Friday, the last day before Congress begins a month-long recess.
October 11 is the last day Congress meets before a break around
the U.S. Columbus Day holiday, Lew said in the letter.
Treasury has used several so-called extraordinary measures
to stay under the limit, such as suspending sales of certain
state securities.
It has not yet dipped into the exchange stabilization fund,
which could free up another $23 billion. This seldom-used fund
was earmarked to stabilize currency rates and Treasury can stop
investing in the fund during a debt-limit impasse.