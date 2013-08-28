* Fiscal showdowns expected in September and October
* Syria could "change the calculus" of budget disputes
* Partisan fights could stir backlash during military action
By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 Possible U.S. military
strikes against Syria could cool the temperature of Washington's
autumn budget debates, perhaps lessening the odds of a shutdown
of the federal government or a default on the country's debt.
Americans are already fed up with partisan fights, according
to polls, and their impatience with Congress is likely to grow
if U.S. forces are engaged in military operations, particularly
if they last more than a few weeks.
That could give Republicans and Democrats alike second
thoughts - at least temporarily - about engaging in another bout
of brinkmanship, especially one that threatens the government's
fiscal stability.
Syria "could change the calculus" of the budget disputes,
said Tad DeHaven, a budget analyst at the Cato Institute and a
former Capitol Hill aide.
A senior Capitol Hill Republican aide said Syria's impact on
the budget fights was "a wild card."
"I don't expect it to have an impact on the final outcome of
the debt limit fight, but it might at least change the tenor of
debate," he said.
"If we have U.S. military action in Syria, our guys will be
less willing to say on the front pages of newspapers, 'Democrats
are all horrible people.'"
Washington confronts two budget fights over the next two
months. The first will come at the end of September, when
Congress must pass legislation to continue funding the
government or risk a shutdown.
The second battle is due in October, when the Treasury
Department must get Congress' permission to raise the
government's borrowing limit. Failure to raise the so-called
debt ceiling could result in a market-rattling debt default.
Members of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives want to use both occasions to press President
Barack Obama to make budget cuts, with some Tea Party-backed
conservatives also demanding a delay in implementation of
Obama's signature healthcare reform law, set to start on Oct. 1.
'DYSFUNCTION FATIGUE'
After big clashes over the budget in the summer of 2011 and
late 2012 with the "fiscal cliff," DeHaven noted that Americans
had "dysfunction fatigue with Washington."
Conservative activists spent much of August trying to
ratchet up pressure on Republican House Speaker John Boehner to
use the threat of a government shutdown to demand a cutoff in
funding for "Obamacare," the health insurance law.
Tea Party activist and former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint, for
example, is touring the country urging Republicans to "stand and
fight" on the healthcare program.
In an interview with Reuters, he said the Republican leaders
were "naive" if they believed they could avoid a showdown,
although a senior Senate Republican aide said conservatives did
not have the votes to succeed with the shutdown strategy.
Mindful of the political damage his party suffered after the
government shutdowns in 1995 and 1996, Boehner is concerned that
Republicans would get the blame for any showdown and suffer the
fallout in the 2014 congressional elections.
When lawmakers return to Washington next week, they have
only nine legislative days to pass a spending measure that would
avoid a government shutdown, and Boehner is considering a
short-term spending bill of 60 to 90 days.
If he can pass that bill and avoid the shutdown, it would
leave the debt limit dispute as the focus of the autumn budget
battles. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday that
the government would come close to running out of money by
mid-October, without a fresh increase in the debt limit.
"The big confrontation will be in October," said Steve Bell,
a former top Senate budget aide who is now with the Bipartisan
Policy Center think tank.
Bell said if the Syria intervention continued into October,
it could increase Obama's leverage because of the tendency for
military confrontations to temporarily boost presidents'
approval ratings as Americans rally around the flag.
"Depending on the nature of the involvement and the length,
it could give the president a little bit of an edge in these
upcoming negotiations," Bell said.