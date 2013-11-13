By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. budget negotiators
offered no concrete signs of progress in their second public
meeting on Wednesday, despite the urgings of the head of the
Congressional Budget Office who told them that even a very small
deal would aid the economy.
The 29-member congressional negotiating committee that is
trying to find a way to ease the pain of automatic spending cuts
by Dec. 13 adjourned with no specific plans for a third meeting.
"We've spent a lot of time talking about our differences,"
said Representative Paul Ryan, who is leading Republicans on the
panel. "That's the easy part. The hard part is figuring out
where we agree."
Ryan said that he and the panel's Democratic leader, Patty
Murray, would keep talking about the "parameters of a potential
agreement" but offered no specifics on what that could entail.
A senior Republican aide said those discussions would
continue in private and it was unclear whether another public
meeting of the full panel would be scheduled before the House of
Representatives starts a 10-day Thanksgiving break on Nov. 22.
Ryan raised the possibility that the panel may not meet the
Dec. 13 deadline for an agreement, telling reporters: "It is not
considered a hard-and-fast deadline."
The panel has been tasked with setting spending levels for
fiscal 2014 under an October congressional deal to end a 16-day
government shutdown and extend federal borrowing authority.
There are no immediate consequences if the Dec. 13 deadline
is missed, but on Jan. 15 a government spending extension
expires, raising the threat of another shutdown for federal
agencies.
SMALL STEPS
CBO director Douglas Elmendorf told the committee a larger
budget deal that shrinks long-term U.S. deficits would be
beneficial to economy, but added that a small deal that provides
some short-term fiscal certainty would still help.
"Big steps are better than small steps, but small steps are
better than no steps at all," Elmendorf said. "And no steps at
all would be better than steps backwards."
Many Republicans in Congress, including Ryan, say they are
willing to keep the $109 billion in across-the-board "sequester"
spending cuts in place for 2014 rather than raise tax revenues.
Murray said she was "very encouraged" by her conversations
with Ryan, but offered no specifics of where these may find
common ground.
"They are going to continue in the days ahead and I'm
hopeful we will get to a bipartisan compromise very soon,"
Murray added.
The only specific proposal put on the table at Wednesday's
meeting came from Senator Angus King, who proposed replacing
half the sequester cuts over 10 years with about about $255
billion in cuts to benefits programs and $200 billion in
increased revenues from closing corporate tax deductions and
credits.
Eliminating these tax breaks would provide another $325
billion in revenues to reduce corporate tax rates and provide a
$50 billion infrastructure fund, he said.
Ryan said he had not yet reviewed King's proposal, but would
consider it.