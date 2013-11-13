* Ryan, Murray to keep talking about "parameters" for deal
* CBO director urges at least small budget deal
* Ryan: Dec. 13 "not considered a hard-and-fast deadline"
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 U.S. budget negotiators said
on Wednesday they were still far from an agreement and put off
scheduling any other public meetings as talks to ease automatic
spending cuts moved behind closed doors.
The 29-member congressional negotiating committee trying to
set spending levels for fiscal 2014 has largely ceded
negotiating authority to its top Republican, Representative Paul
Ryan of Wisconsin, and its Democratic leader, Senator Patty
Murray from Washington state.
"We've spent a lot of time talking about our differences,"
said Ryan. "That's the easy part. The hard part is figuring out
where we agree."
Ryan said he and Murray would keep talking about the
"parameters of a potential agreement," but offered no specifics
on what that could entail. He has downplayed expectations for
anything other than modifications to the "sequester" spending
cuts.
A senior Republican aide said the discussions would continue
in private and a third public meeting of the full budget panel
would not take place until areas of potential agreement were
identified, possibly after the Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday.
Ryan raised the possibility the panel may not meet the Dec.
13 deadline for an agreement, telling reporters, "It is not
considered a hard-and-fast deadline."
He added that he and Murray would look for areas of
"overlap" in savings between their partisan budget plans, which
were passed earlier this year by the House and Senate. The plans
are vastly different, with Ryan's relying heavily on deep cuts
to social programs and Murray's increasing taxes by nearly $1
trillion on the wealthy and corporations.
Murray said she was "very encouraged" by her conversations
with Ryan, but offered no specifics on where they might find
common ground.
"They are going to continue in the days ahead and I'm
hopeful we will get to a bipartisan compromise very soon,"
Murray added.
There are no immediate consequences if the Dec. 13 deadline
is missed, but a government spending extension expires on Jan.
15, raising the threat of another government shutdown.
Senator Bernie Sanders, a liberal independent from Vermont,
complained about the secret negotiations and vowed to stop
efforts to cut the Social Security pension program and Medicare
and Medicaid healthcare benefits. He presented Murray and Ryan
with a petition signed by more than 700,000 Americans opposed to
cuts in the programs.
"I'm not a great fan of background negotiations," Sanders
told Reuters Insider Television. "I will do my best to make sure
that we don't cut these very important programs, which are life
and death to millions of Americans."
SMALL STEPS
Most of Wednesday's public meeting was essentially a
hearing, with Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas
Elmendorf as the sole witness. He told the lawmakers a larger
budget deal that shrank long-term U.S. deficits would be
beneficial to the economy, but acknowledged that was unlikely.
"Big steps are better than small steps, but small steps are
better than no steps at all," Elmendorf said. "And no steps at
all would be better than steps backwards."
Elmendorf gave the lawmakers a menu of 103 options for
reducing the deficit that added up to more than $13 trillion
over 10 years. Those range from canceling the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter for $37 billion of savings, to curtailing the deduction
for charitable giving, a savings of $212 billion.
Many Republicans say they are willing to keep the $109
billion in across-the-board "sequester" spending cuts in place
for 2014 rather than raise tax revenues - even if that means $19
billion in additional cuts for the U.S. military next year.
"Sequester is working," Senator Charles Grassley, an Iowa
Republican, told the panel. "You can't raise taxes high enough
to satisfy the appetite of Washington to spend money."
Still, some lawmakers are looking at ways to ease the
Pentagon's pain, by shifting some of the deeper 2014 cuts to
later years, smoothing them out over a decade, and selling some
access to communications spectrum now reserved for the military.
Grover Norquist, the anti-tax advocate who heads the
Americans for Tax Reform group, is pushing the latter idea and
told Reuters that such a sale of airwaves could raise $20
billion to $50 billion. But he wants it reserved for military
spending.
"New rule put on the table for the budget negotiations is if
the Pentagon sells its spectrum, it gets to spend" the proceeds,
Norquist said.
The only specific proposal offered at Wednesday's meeting
came from Senator Angus King, who proposed replacing half the
sequester cuts over eight years with about $255 billion in
reductions to benefits programs and $200 billion in increased
revenues from closing some corporate tax breaks.
Eliminating those breaks would provide a further $325
billion in revenues that could be used to reduce corporate tax
rates and create a $50 billion infrastructure fund, said King,
an independent from Maine. Calling it the "grande" plan after
the medium-sized drinks at Starbucks, King said it would lower
the corporate tax rate to 32.5 percent from the current 35
percent.
Ryan said he had not yet reviewed King's proposal, but would
consider it.