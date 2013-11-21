By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives will pursue a stopgap government funding bill
that keeps "sequester" automatic spending cuts in place if
congressional negotiators fail to reach a budget deal, U.S.
House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday.
Boehner told reporters that he hopes budget talks led by
Republican Representative Paul Ryan and Democratic Senator Patty
Murray can produce a deal that sets spending levels for fiscal
2014.
"I'm hopeful, but if not, the House will be prepared to
move" a 2014 spending bill at levels specified by the Budget
Control Act, Boehner said.
That level, after the next round of sequester cuts hits in
January, is $967 billion for discretionary programs and agencies
ranging from the military to education - the lowest in a decade.
Democrats argued that Republicans will have difficulty
passing such a lean funding extension, especially because it
would mean deeper cuts to military programs that many
Republicans favor.
Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee earlier
this week urged a deal that addresses the sequester cuts for two
years.
The sequester in January "would result in more
indiscriminate, across the board reductions that could have
negative consequences on critically important federal programs,
especially our national defense," Appropriations Committee
Chairman Hal Rogers and 12 Republican subcommittee chairs wrote
in a letter to Ryan and Murray on Monday.
Earlier this year, Boehner withdrew a transportation and
housing spending bill that was drastically reduced by the 2014
sequester cuts because it could not muster enough Republican
votes for passage.
Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen, a member of the
budget negotiating panel, said by keeping the $967 billion
figure in place, Republicans would be "supporting an additional
$20 billion cut to defense spending compared to this year. They
would be making the choice of cutting defense over cutting
special interest tax breaks."
NO SPECIFIC PROPOSAL YET
Van Hollen expressed doubt that the panel can reach
agreement quickly. He said Ryan and Murray had discussed areas
where they may find common ground, such as the need for a
two-year deal, but Democrats have yet to see a specific proposal
from Ryan, who chairs the panel.
"You can be involved in a good discussion, but a good
discussion does not equal negotiation and willingness to
compromise," the Maryland Democrat told reporters. "We need to
step on the gas in a big way."
Democrats are still campaigning for easing the sequester
cuts partly with revenue from the closure of tax deductions and
credits that benefit the wealthy and large corporations.
Party leaders also on Thursday said that they want any deal
to include an extension of long-term unemployment benefits.
These expire at the end of this year, potentially cutting off
benefits for 1.3 million jobless Americans.
Republicans have refused to consider tax increases as part
of any budget solution and say any reduction in sequester cuts
should shifted to reductions in federal benefits programs such
as the Social Security pension system or the Medicare and
Medicaid healthcare programs.
The talks have included discussions of increasing some
non-tax user fees, such as those the Transportation Security
Administration charges passengers at airports, Van Hollen said.
"We're just a little perplexed that our Republican
colleagues think it's a better idea to raise TSA fees on the
American public than close a tax loophole that actually creates
incentives for American companies to move their profits to
places like the Cayman Islands," he added.
The budget panel is working against a Dec. 13 deadline for a
deal that can pass both the House and Senate in time to avoid
another government shutdown when spending authority expires
again on Jan. 15.