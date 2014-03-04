WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. President Barack
Obama's call on Tuesday for an end to billions of dollars in tax
breaks echoes a 979-page draft reform plan last week from Dave
Camp, the top Republican tax writer in the House of
Representatives.
Given the gridlock in Congress, neither the Democrat Obama,
who included the tax reforms in his fiscal 2015 budget, nor
Camp, the Ways and Means Committee chairman, has much chance of
success. But the overlap may one day form the basis for the
first tax revamp since 1986.
Here is a list of tax changes in the president's budget that
Camp also highlighted for reform.
* Carried interest.
The "carried interest" tax provision lets private equity
partners pay lower taxes on large portions of their incomes.
Camp wants to eliminate this tax break, putting him at odds with
other Republicans who steadfastly defend it. Obama's budget
reiterates his longstanding call for repealing carried interest,
which helped former Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney
pay a low effective tax rate. Eliminating carried interest could
raise $17.4 billion over 10 years, according to a November 2013
estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.
* Taxes on the wealthy.
Obama renews past tax proposals for raising taxes on the
wealthy, including the "Buffett tax" that phases in a 30-percent
tax rate on income above $1 million and caps on itemized
deductions. Camp's plan caps itemized deductions for individuals
making $400,000 a year. It also limits tax savings from
municipal bond interest, healthcare and retirement
contributions.
* Self-employment payroll taxes.
Obama and Camp both favor repealing a tax loophole
benefiting certain self-employed individuals. Wealthy
individuals working for themselves, especially those offering
consulting services, can avoid paying taxes for Medicare and
Social Security programs. In his budget, Obama says this
loophole costs $5 billion a year in lost revenue.
* Oil and gas.
While Republicans usually defend corporate oil and gas tax
breaks whenever Obama targets them for repeal, Camp's reform
plan would eliminate the industry's tax breaks and preferred
accounting rules. Obama recommends repealing $4 billion in tax
subsidies for oil, gas and other fossil fuel producers.
* Retirement savings reform.
Obama proposes capping the amount of money wealthy
individuals can put in tax-protected savings accounts for
retirement. In addition to setting similar retirement savings
limits for the wealthy, Camp's reform plan eliminates the
traditional "Individual Retirement Account" (IRA) in favor of
the Roth IRA, which allows older Americans to withdraw their
savings tax-free in retirement.
* Research and development tax credit.
Businesses can claim a tax credit when they book costs for
research expenses and employees doing innovative work. In a rare
instance of agreement to bolster a tax expenditure, both Obama
and Camp want to make permanent the R&D tax credit. The tax
credit expired for 2014 and has yet to be renewed by Congress
this year.
* Prevent corporate tax avoidance.
Obama's aims to crack down on what he sees as offshore
corporate tax loopholes. To prevent corporate tax dodging,
Obama's budget would limit the ability of U.S. technology
companies to shift profits abroad by housing valuable software
overseas. Camp proposes limiting offshore tax avoidance while
lowering corporate taxes to encourage U.S. companies to
repatriate foreign profits.
