WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday passed a massive tax bill that makes
permanent and enhances tax credits to aid business research and
development, the working poor, children and other temporary tax
breaks.
The measure, passed with some support from Democrats, makes
up the bulk of $680 billion worth of tax breaks over 10 years
that are linked to a $1.1 trillion spending bill. The funding
measure keeps federal government agencies open until Sept. 30,
2016 and lifts a four-decade-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports.
The House is expected to vote separately on the spending
bill on Friday. The Senate is expected to combine the tax and
spending bills and consider them in a single vote on Friday.
