* Obama administration insisted on tax breaks, McConnell
aide says
* White House says Obama backed wind energy, R&D tax breaks
* Republicans also supported business tax breaks - White
House
* Business lobbyists pushed for more than $60 billion in
breaks
* $12.1 bln in wind energy tax credits a big part of
'extender' package
By Patrick Temple-West and Marcus Stern and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 As the U.S. Congress rushed
last week to approve a "fiscal cliff" tax bill that raised
income taxes on the wealthy, Washington lobbyists were fretting
over a drama that was playing out within the negotiations:
whether the bill would include about $64 billion in tax breaks
for businesses.
The bill extended several tax breaks backed by both parties,
including $14.3 billion in credits for research and development
projects for thousands of U.S. businesses. But it also had other
provisions - breaks for companies involved in wind energy, auto
racing, rum, Hollywood films and much more.
In the end, the bill approved by Congress and signed into
law by President Barack Obama included all of those things,
thanks partly to the White House's interest in promoting wind
and other alternative sources of energy, and in subsidizing
research and development costs for companies.
It also became a lesson in how Washington's taste for
dishing out favors to special interests is alive and well,
despite bipartisan calls for the government to reduce the tax
credits it gives businesses and individuals at a time when the
nation's debt tops $16 trillion and is growing.
Some business lobbyists told Reuters they were surprised
that the package of tax credits - which had been approved by the
Democrat-led Senate Finance Committee in August - survived the
negotiations over the tax bill. The main part of the bill
extended Bush-era income tax cuts for individuals with incomes
of less than $400,000 and couples who make less than $450,000.
The longer the negotiations dragged on, lobbyists for
various causes had figured, the more likely the bill would focus
solely on the core issues of the talks: raising income taxes on
the wealthy, allowing a payroll tax cut for all Americans to
expire, and extending unemployment insurance benefits.
The lobbyists' expectations also were lowered by the
emergence of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky
Republican, as a key negotiator in the talks.
McConnell has spoken on the Senate floor about the need to
rethink Congress' approach to various tax breaks, saying that
many had been "reflexively extended" for years "without any
meaningful review or oversight."
His words were echoed in September by 47 House Republicans
who had urged Republican Speaker John Boehner to eliminate the
wind energy tax credit, which had split the Republican Party and
drawn criticism from Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for
president.
But in the final hours of the negotiations over the fiscal
cliff bill, lobbyists pushing the additional tax breaks appear
to have had a key ally: President Obama, who during his
re-election campaign had touted the need to increase the
nation's investment in alternative energy sources such as wind.
Tax credits for the energy industry make up a big chunk of
the "add-ons" that were attached to the fiscal cliff bill -
about $18.1 billion worth, of which $12.1 billion represents a
dramatic expansion of write-offs for wind energy investments.
McConnell's spokesman, Don Stewart, said the White House
insisted that it would a "deal breaker" if the entire package of
tax credits was not in the bill. Stewart also said the White
House initially wanted to make all of the tax breaks permanent,
rather than extend them only through the end of this year.
"The White House ... can't deny that the only reason the
(business tax breaks were) included in the final agreement is
because the president insisted" they be in there, Stewart said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney on Monday said that Obama
supported the overall package of tax breaks for businesses. He
emphasized that the president favored the wind energy credit and
tax benefits for research and development to encourage
"job-creating research investments."
Carney also said that many of the tax breaks in the fiscal
cliff bill had bipartisan support.
"It would strain the credulity of everyone in this room to
suggest that Republicans did not support or want tax credits for
business," Carney said during his daily briefing to reporters.
Some Democratic strategists said that given the rush to get
a fiscal cliff bill through Congress before U.S. financial
markets opened for the new year last Wednesday, it likely seemed
unrealistic to pick apart the package of tax credits - known as
"extenders" - that had passed the Senate Finance Committee on a
bipartisan, 19-5 vote.
So the package - with its $222 million credit for the rum
industry, a $78 million write-off for the owners of NASCAR auto
racing tracks and tax credits for the film industry that could
total $248 million, among other things - survived intact, like a
holiday bonus to Washington's lobbyists.
"I reacted, like, 'Wow,' " said Rich Gold of Holland &
Knight, who lobbied for tax breaks for wind energy and railroad
maintenance.
He represented the Juno Beach, Florida-based company NextEra
Energy as well as the Greenwich, Connecticut-based
Genesee & Wyoming, a freight rail company.
"The (fiscal cliff) package had gotten so skinny," Gold
said, "that I just didn't expect it to happen at the end of the
day."
THE WAY WASHINGTON WORKS
Outrage over the tax breaks flowed from small-government
advocates and conservative voices such as the Wall Street
Journal's editorial page, which called the tax credits a "crony
capitalist blowout."
Such business tax breaks are called extenders because
lawmakers usually extend them all at once, adding them to other
tax bills as they move through Congress. Government budget
analysts project their total costs over 10 years, even though
many of the breaks are extended for only one or two years at a
time.
During a session in which a bitterly divided Congress had
trouble passing any legislation, let alone a controversial tax
bill, the fiscal cliff package was the only vehicle for such tax
breaks in the final hours of the session that ended Wednesday. A
new Congress, including House and Senate members just elected in
November, began meeting Thursday.
Critics and supporters alike said that tucking expensive
tax incentives into last-minute bills is how Washington has
worked for years.
"They always do this," said Tom Schatz, president of
Citizens Against Government Waste. The difference this time was
that more people were watching the high-stakes talks over the
fiscal cliff bill, he said.
"Many people are being made aware of these tax breaks,"
Schatz said.
Republican strategist John Feehery, who favors the wind
energy tax credit, said the fiscal cliff deal was never expected
to reform the U.S. tax code, as some in Washington had hoped.
"This was not going to be a tax reform package. This was
going to be an agreement or disagreement over whether we keep
the current tax policies in place. And these extenders are, by
and large, keeping current policy in place," said Feehery, who
leads a group called the Red State Renewable Alliance, which
touts the benefits of the wind industry in conservative states.
'CORPORATE WELFARE'?
Like Feehery and White House spokesman Carney, supporters
of tax credits for wind energy and other industries argue that
such incentives often boost the economy and create jobs.
Critics argue that the breaks are "corporate welfare,"
handed out to whoever can hire the best lobbyists or contribute
the most to lawmakers' campaigns.
During the past two years, the American Wind Energy
Association spent $4.5 million lobbying and gave more than
$335,000 in campaign contributions to federal candidates, most
of them members of Congress, according to the Senate's lobbying
database and the watchdog group Center for Responsive Politics.
Fiscal conservatives aren't the only ones lobbying against
such tax breaks.
Those opposing the wind energy credits include some in the
nuclear power industry, which itself has received more than $100
billion in federal subsidies since the 1940s, according to the
watchdog group Taxpayers for Common Sense.
Chicago-based Exelon Corp, the largest nuclear
power operator in the United States, spent $6.4 million on
lobbying during the first 10 months of 2012, according to the
Center for Responsive Politics.
Exelon also is investing in wind energy but was a vocal
voice against the tax credit approved by Congress, saying in a
statement that "wind energy can and should stand on its own in
competing with other clean energy alternatives."
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a member of the
Senate Finance Committee who first proposed the wind energy tax
credit back in 1992, said that such provisions are not a
giveaway by the U.S. Treasury because they encourage investments
that might not otherwise be made.
"Using the tax code to stimulate investment is altogether
different than appropriating money," he said.
LAWMAKERS TORN
Even so, Grassley's vote on the fiscal cliff bill reflected
how some lawmakers were torn over the legislation to prevent
income tax increases on most Americans.
Last summer, Grassley joined five other Republicans and 13
Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee in voting for the
package of tax credits that wound up being included in the
fiscal cliff bill.
But when the Senate voted 89-8 last week to approve the
bill, Grassley was among the eight senators opposing it even
though it included the wind energy credits he calls crucial to a
developing industry in his state.
"The big picture is what ruled as far as I was concerned,"
Grassley told Reuters in an interview. "The bill does nothing on
the expenditure side. ... It didn't cut down on the deficit."
By contrast, Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, a
longtime critic of special-project spending known as "earmarks,"
said he reluctantly voted for the "flawed" agreement because he
didn't want to see income taxes go up on all Americans.
Without action by Congress, the Bush-era tax cuts that save
middle-class families about $2,000 a year would have expired at
the end of 2012.
McCain's distaste for the tax credits in the bill was clear.
"It's hard to think of anything that could feed the cynicism
of the American people more than larding up must-pass emergency
legislation with giveaways to special interest and campaign
contributors," he said in a statement.
After the Senate approved the fiscal cliff deal early on New
Year's Day, it moved to the House, where some Republicans
complained about the "bloated" package during a closed-door
party meeting. But the objectors decided they did not have the
votes to amend the bill, House Republican aides said.
The deal passed the House on a vote of 257-167, with
opponents of the wind energy credit making up a good chunk of
the Republicans' "no" votes. Some are vowing to return to the
issue in the new congressional session.
"With taxpayers on the hook for unsustainable corporate
welfare, there's no question we're going to come back to it in
the new Congress," Representative Mike Pompeo, a Kansas
Republican, said in an e-mail.
((susan.cornwell@thomsonreuters.com)(marcus.stern@thomsonreuter
.com)(patrick.temple-west@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messanger:
patrick.temple-west.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)(202-354-5841
)